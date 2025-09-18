Uttam unveils jersey and trophy of Elite Cricket League tourney

Hyderabad: State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said that it is commendable that the organizers of voluntary organizations are organizing tournaments on pitches played by professional cricketers at international stadiums instead of as a gesture.

He unveiled the jersey and trophy of the Elite Cricket League tournament to be organized at the Uppal Stadium in the city on October 9 and 10 under the auspices of the Chamala Foundation at a preparatory program held at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills.

Chamala Foundation Founder Chamala Uday Chander Reddy said that six teams are participating in this cricket tournament – a team of film celebrities, a political team, a media team, a police team, a corporate team, and a TV actor team.

He said that they are organizing this tournament with the slogans of ‘Save Water Save Earth’, ‘Say No to Drugs’, ‘Clean Hyderabad’, and ‘Donate Blood, Save Life’. He added that the proceeds from this tournament will be given to the families of army martyrs.