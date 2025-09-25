Live
Vaamika Silks Opens New Showroom at Kothapet
Hyderabad: Vaamika Silks, owned by Voruganti Sudhakar, has expanded its presence with the inauguration of a new showroom at TNR Complex, Kothapet. The...
Hyderabad: Vaamika Silks, owned by Voruganti Sudhakar, has expanded its presence with the inauguration of a new showroom at TNR Complex, Kothapet. The event was graced by Chaitanya Puri corporator Ranga Narshima, who formally inaugurated the store.
Speaking on the occasion, the corporator appreciated the growth of Vaamika Silks, which began its journey in a humble apartment just a few years ago and has now grown into a prominent brand in the city.
Owner Sudhakar said the new showroom will feature a wide range of sarees, with prices starting from ₹10,000 and going up to ₹2 lakh, catering to diverse customer preferences.
A 10%discount is offered till the festival .
With its latest outlet, Vamika Silks aims to continue its tradition of offering quality silk sarees while expanding its reach to more customers in Hyderabad.