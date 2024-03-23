Vamsichand seeks villagers’ support

Challa Vamsichand Reddy, Regadi Chilakamarri, Cherukupalli Suresh, Rangareddy: Mahbubnagar Congress candidate, Challa Vamsichand Reddy visited Regadi Chilakamarri village under Kondurgu mandal on Friday. Accompanied by local legislator Veerlapalli Shankar, Challa Vamsichand Reddy inspected a water filter set up by Cherukupalli Suresh, a prominent figure in the village known for his community service.

During the visit, Challa Vamsichand Reddy expressed his heartfelt connection to the village, likening it to his hometown.

He assured the villagers of his commitment to their development, pledging to work tirelessly for their welfare if elected. Challa Vamsichand Reddy emphasized the importance of winning with a larger majority and called upon the villagers to support him beyond political affiliations.

MLA Veerlapalli Shankar also expressed his gratitude to the villagers for their unwavering support in the past. He promised to repay the village's trust by addressing their concerns at the national level.

Shankar praised Challa Vamsichand Reddy as a dynamic youth leader capable of bringing about positive change and urged the villagers to rally behind him.

The visit also witnessed several people joining the Congress party, citing their attraction to the government's schemes and initiatives.

Notable figures such as BRS vice-president Chintakindi Satyanarayana Reddy, along with youth leaders Namalayapalli Krishna Reddy and Gone Virender Reddy, affirmed their support for the party's vision for progress.

In a gesture of appreciation, both Shankar and Challa Vamsichand Reddy felicitated Suresh and his family members for their contribution to the welfare of the village, symbolizing a unified effort towards uplifting the community.