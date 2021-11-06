VC Sajjanar makes surpise visit to Nalgonda, Miryalaguda depots

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar made a surprise visit to Nalgonda and Miryalaguda bus depots. Sajjanar spoke to the officials and learned about various issues.

He said that the RTC cargo services are yielding good profits. "The RTC was burdened by a 30 per cent hike in diesel prices across the country. Safe travel is possible with an RTC bus which will also go to remote areas," he said.

Meanwhile, Sajjanar also warned the officials of strict action if movie posters are posted on the bus stand premises without permission. He added that cases have already been registered in Warangal and Hyderabad.



