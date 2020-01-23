Top
Vehicle with 72 traffic challans caught by police in Hyderabad

Highlights

A two-wheeler with 72 traffic challans has been caught by the police here at Nallakunta on Wednesday night.

According to SI Ramesh, the Honda Activa vehicle bearing registration number TS11EJ7202 was caught around 8 pm on Wednesday when the traffic police conducted the special drive near Fever Hospital on the pending challans.

When the police stopped the vehicle, they found 72 challans of Rs 9,750 issued on the two-wheeler. The vehicle belongs to one Suresh, a resident of Amberpet. The police seized the vehicle and sent it to the traffic police station.

On October 09, 2019 - the Chikkadpally traffic police caught a vehicle with over 73 traffic challans pending on the vehicle.

