Vemulawada Kidnap: Elderly Woman Abducted Over a Dispute, Two Arrested, Four Others at Large

An elderly woman was kidnapped in Vemulawada, located in the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, leading to a major police investigation. The kidnapping occurred as part of a dispute involving agricultural labour and unpaid dues.

The incident unfolded after a man named Srinivas, a labour contractor from the village of Kodumunja, entered into an agreement with Laludivakar, a contractor from Maharashtra, to supply workers for agricultural work. Laludivakar had paid an advance of Rs. 1 lakh but Srinivas failed to fulfil his commitment to send the workers, causing significant anger. When Srinivas became unreachable, Laludivakar, accompanied by a group of six men, arrived in Kodumunja to confront him. Unable to find Srinivas, Laludivakar and his accomplices resorted to abducting his elderly mother, Bhimabai, and forcibly transported her to Maharashtra.

The kidnapping caused a stir in the local community, and Bhimabai’s grandson immediately approached the Vemulawada police. Under the leadership of Vemulawada Circle Inspector Veeraprasad, a special team was dispatched to Maharashtra. After a thorough investigation, the police managed to locate and safely return the elderly woman to her home.

Two of the accused, Laludivakar and his wife Panchakula Ray, were arrested and remanded to custody. However, four others involved in the abduction are still on the run, and authorities are actively pursuing them.