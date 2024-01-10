Live
VHP condemns case against Ram Janmabhoomi
Hyderabad: Condemning the case filed by the Hyderabad police against the organisers of Sri Rama Akshata Shobhayatra, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday demanded unconditional withdrawal of the case.
The VHP State leaders have strongly condemned the registration of a case by the Market police station under the Hyderabad Commissionerate against the residents of Koneru Street in Secunderabad who welcomed the Ashtala Kalash that had come to their area from Ayodhya Sri Rama Janmabhoomi.
The VHP says it is unfortunate that the police have themselves registered a suomoto case against the organisers when Sri Rama Akshata was given a devout welcome by the local people.
The people are welcoming Sri Rama Akshats by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust in 12,801 villages of Telangana and over six lakh villages across the country.