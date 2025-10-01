Vijayadashami Utsav 2025: RSS Highlights 100 Years of Service and Unity

Gadwal: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Telangana marked Vijayadashami Utsav 2025 on Wednesday as part of its centenary celebrations, commemorating the founding of the organization by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925 on Vijayadashami day.

The program was attended by chief guest Kadale Ashok, while Yadireddy delivered the keynote address.

In his speech, Yadireddy explained the significance of Vijayadashami, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. He noted that though demons were destroyed in the past, evil tendencies continue to exist in society, and only through strength, unity, and discipline can these be overcome. He emphasized that this has been the mission of the RSS for the past 100 years.

Tracing the Sangh’s history, he recalled how Dr. Hedgewar was inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s call for dedicated youth to transform India. The RSS, he said, began as a “character-building laboratory” and grew into a nationwide movement, spreading to all regions by 1940. Despite challenges, including the ban during the Emergency in 1975, the Sangh emerged stronger and inspired several national movements such as the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign and the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

Yadireddy further stressed the relevance of the RSS today, stating that both internal and external forces seek to undermine Hindu identity and Indian culture. He said a strong and united Hindu society is essential for national progress.

Highlighting Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s call for “Panch Parivartan” (Five Transformations), he urged swayamsevaks to promote social harmony, environmental protection, self-awareness, civic duties, and family values—starting from their own homes.

As part of the centenary pledge, swayamsevaks were asked to dedicate more time to social service and to expand the “Chalo Gaav Ki Ore” campaign, establishing RSS shakhas in every village and basti.

The event concluded with a call for unity, patriotism, and collective responsibility. Several RSS karyakartas, leaders, and Hindu Dharma Pari Rakshana Samiti members from Aiza participated in the celebrations at Sri Krishna Function hall.