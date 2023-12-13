Live
- Corning to set up Rs 1k-cr smartphone glass unit in TN
- Energy Conservation Week to be observed from Dec 14 to 20
- Profit booking snaps 2-day winning streak
- Update TTD website with info on local temples: EO
- Defeat of YSRCP inevitable, says Narayana
- Economy growing in right direction: FM
- PSBs pass on Rs 11k-cr bad loans to NARCL
- Electoral rolls’ revision sparks controversy in Tirupati district
- Anantapur: Central team arrives to study drought conditions
- Sebi frames norms on brokers
Just In
Vijayashanthi refutes BRS leasers’ comments over Congress government
She demands BRS chief KCR to respond on the comments by his party leaders
Hyderabad: The newly formed Congress government in Telangana is moving ahead with bold steps. The New Ministers are conducting reviews with the officials on the respective departments. On the other hand, the opposition leaders are criticising that the Congress government for not more than 6 months.
Especially in the background of many ministers and Congress leaders including CM Revanth visiting former CM KCR who is undergoing treatment in the hospital after undergoing hip replacement surgery, this type of criticism has increased. Congress leader Vijayashanthi countered this criticism.
She expressed anger that BRS leaders are commenting on fall of Congress government even when the grand old party leaders have gone and met the BRS chief KCR in Yashoda hospital.
She said that KCR must refute the false statements made by BRS leaders that the government will fall.
Some BRS leaders say that the Congress government will not last more than 6 months and KCR should condemn this. "If you and your regime leave the trend of Telangana being the only one and if you have an opinion that democracy should be good in Telangana for ten years... KCR should respond," she said.