Vijayashanthi refutes BRS leasers’ comments over Congress government

Hyderabad: The newly formed Congress government in Telangana is moving ahead with bold steps. The New Ministers are conducting reviews with the officials on the respective departments. On the other hand, the opposition leaders are criticising that the Congress government for not more than 6 months.

Especially in the background of many ministers and Congress leaders including CM Revanth visiting former CM KCR who is undergoing treatment in the hospital after undergoing hip replacement surgery, this type of criticism has increased. Congress leader Vijayashanthi countered this criticism.

She expressed anger that BRS leaders are commenting on fall of Congress government even when the grand old party leaders have gone and met the BRS chief KCR in Yashoda hospital.

She said that KCR must refute the false statements made by BRS leaders that the government will fall.

Some BRS leaders say that the Congress government will not last more than 6 months and KCR should condemn this. "If you and your regime leave the trend of Telangana being the only one and if you have an opinion that democracy should be good in Telangana for ten years... KCR should respond," she said.