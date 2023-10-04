Live
Just In
Vijayashanti feels secret revealed by PM Modi was true
Hyderabad: BJP leader Vijayashanti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments against Chief Minister KCR on Tuesday in Nizamabad were true. She said that it is not appropriate to scold the Prime Minister in this matter. Modi, who visited Nizamabad on Tuesday, made shocking comments on KCR saying that he is telling a secret that has not been told to anyone, anywhere.
He recalled that KCR came to him after the GHMC elections and said that he wanted to join the NDA and asked him to bless his son to be the chief minister. However, he stated that he concluded that this was not a monarchy and that there was no alliance. He remembered saying that if you want to be a ruler, you must have the blessing of the people.
'Ramulamma' responded to these comments made by the Prime Minister. She said that she thinks that Modi's comments are true. Because in 2009, KCR, who contested with the Communists in the name of Mahakutami, attended the Ludhiana NDA rally before the counting boxes were opened, and people still remember this. Therefore, it is not appropriate for KTR to insult the Prime Minister in this matter, she said.