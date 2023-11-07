  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Vijayudu gets B-form from BRS party for Alampur constituency

Vijayudu gets B-form from BRS party for Alampur constituency
x
Highlights

After a long suspense, the BRS party gave B form for Alampur Constituency to Vijayudu

After a long suspense, the BRS party gave B form for Alampur Constituency to Vijayudu a common man working as a field assistant in EGS, supported by MLC Challa Venkatram Reddy who is the grand son of former president of India Neelam Sanjeev Reddy.

Instead of VM Abraham a sitting MLA, the B Form has been given to Vijayudu who is a calm going person with appeasing personality.

On the other hand, Prema Latha Pallyya who have been working for the BRS party from the Telangana movement, NI Meramma a retired MEO and wife of Madhu sudhan Reddy submitted their nominations for the Alampur constituency without any prior permissions from the party high command.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X