Live
- 22 Bills pending with Raj Bhavan over last 12 years: Bengal Speaker
- Deloitte raises doubt on Dunzo's ability to continue as 'going concern'
- Eight persons get life sentence in Odisha
- Amid Maratha reservation row, CM Shinde forms panel for Dhangar quotas
- There will be action against corruption: PM Modi
- Unmitigated attack on majesty, honesty of courts: Delhi HC warns litigant for misusing Contempt of Courts Act, 1971
- ED charge sheets Jitendra Nath Patnaik, partnership firm BD Patnaik in money laundering case
- Explained: SC directions to states and Centre to stop stubble burning
- BGS Gleneagles becomes one of the first hospitals to introduce Integrative Medicine and Research Department
- YouTube experimenting with AI chatbot to appear under select videos
Just In
Vijayudu gets B-form from BRS party for Alampur constituency
Highlights
After a long suspense, the BRS party gave B form for Alampur Constituency to Vijayudu
After a long suspense, the BRS party gave B form for Alampur Constituency to Vijayudu a common man working as a field assistant in EGS, supported by MLC Challa Venkatram Reddy who is the grand son of former president of India Neelam Sanjeev Reddy.
Instead of VM Abraham a sitting MLA, the B Form has been given to Vijayudu who is a calm going person with appeasing personality.
On the other hand, Prema Latha Pallyya who have been working for the BRS party from the Telangana movement, NI Meramma a retired MEO and wife of Madhu sudhan Reddy submitted their nominations for the Alampur constituency without any prior permissions from the party high command.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS