Vijayudu gets B-form from BRS party for Alampur constituency

After a long suspense, the BRS party gave B form for Alampur Constituency to Vijayudu a common man working as a field assistant in EGS, supported by MLC Challa Venkatram Reddy who is the grand son of former president of India Neelam Sanjeev Reddy.

Instead of VM Abraham a sitting MLA, the B Form has been given to Vijayudu who is a calm going person with appeasing personality.

On the other hand, Prema Latha Pallyya who have been working for the BRS party from the Telangana movement, NI Meramma a retired MEO and wife of Madhu sudhan Reddy submitted their nominations for the Alampur constituency without any prior permissions from the party high command.