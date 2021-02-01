Vikarabad: MLA Methuku Anand launches polio vaccination drive

Vikarabad: MLA Methuku Anand launched polio drive at government hospital inVikarabad town as part of the pulse polio programme on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that polio disease is transmitted by a virus called mellitus, which mainly damages the nervous system.

As soon as the virus enters the throat, the throat swells and schizophrenia develops, with symptoms such as headache, headache in the second stage and muscle weakness, diarrhea and fever in the third stage.

So, just two drops of polio will help prevent the disease and help you live a full and healthy life. The government has set up special centers for children under the age of five to conduct the Pulse Polio programme twice a year.

The MLA further said that although polio is almost on the decline, all parents must vaccinate their children under the age of five without neglect until it is 100% eradicated.

AMC Chairman Vijay Kumar, town president Prabhakar Reddy, former ZPTC Muttahar Sharif, councilor Naveen Kumar, leaders Chandrasekhar Reddy, Mallikarjun, Suresh, Srinivas Goud, Ramana, Subhan Reddy, Girish Kothari, Upender Reddy and doctors were also present.