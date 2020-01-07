Trending :
Vikarabad: Vivekananda birth anniversary fete begins

Vikarabad: Students of Gurkul School under the aegis of YAGNA, a voluntary organisation, took out a rally from Cinemax to NTR Crossroads here on Monday sensitising people on 'Road Safety.'

YAGNA president Dr Yujwal Raj has said that the rally is a part of week-long celebrations of Swamy Vivekanand's birth anniversary. "We celebrate the legendary monk's birth anniversary every year and take out service activities in his name.

We take his message of patriotism to the people by distributing pamphlets. Swamiji called upon youth to channelise their energies for the development of the nation," he said, adding that the celebrations would conclude on January 12.

