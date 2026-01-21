Viksit Bharat only achievable through self-reliance

Self-reliance is the key to self-respect and the vision of Viksit Bharat can only be achieved if the nation becomes self-reliant, stated Ramesh K Arora, a renowned scholar of public administration. He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day national seminar titled “Social Policies and Public Administration in India: Vision 2047”, organised by the Department of Public Administration at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Tuesday.

In his keynote address, Ramesh Arora invoked the ideas of India’s first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, stressing that every social policy must be backed by a strong administrative plan.

“India makes the best policies in the world but fails to implement them properly because we lack administrative planning,” he observed.

The seminar was presided over by Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor of MANUU, who highlighted the university’s commitment to Vision 2047, particularly in empowering students from marginalised Urdu-speaking communities. Chief Guest Kondru Pushpaleela, former Minister of Social Welfare of Andhra Pradesh, called for better coordination among politicians, bureaucrats, academicians, and practitioners to ensure effective policy implementation.

P H Mohammad emphasised the need to extend public administration to the grassroots, while Convenor Syed Najiullah briefed the audience on the seminar’s objectives.

During the event, a special issue of the Bihar Journal of Public Administration and the annual Public Administration Newsletter (PAN) were released.

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Ahmed Raza, with the proceedings coordinated by Jeevan Kumar C.