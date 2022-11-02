Violence mars last day of Munugodu campaigning

Munugodu: Stage is set for the most crucial bypoll on November 3. Curtains have been pulled down on the campaign.

This election has become crucial for K Chandrashekar Rao because it would catapult the TRS to national level if it defeats BJP. A loss in the bypoll would hamper not only KCR's national plans but also embolden the opposition ahead of the Assembly polls. The BJP, meanwhile, hopes to give a push to its plans to emerge as an alternative to the TRS with a victory in Munugodu.

Over 2.41 lakh voters would give their verdict in the bypoll to Munugodu Assembly constituency in Telangana on November 3. About 40,000 of them are said to be youth.

The campaign which till Tuesday was considered to be the most expensive one took a violent turn.

The last day of the bypoll campaign witnessed a clash between TRS and BJP workers in Munugodu. The two groups hurled stones and attacked each other with sticks in Palivela village. TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, P Sudarshan Reddy, Jagadish, some TRS members and BJP activists suffered minor injuries. TRS activists damaged a car in the convoy of Eatala Rajender.

TRS leaders lodged a complaint with the Election Commission.

Trouble began when BJP leader Eatala Rajender and his wife Jamuna started campaigning and the TRS leaders took out rallies to counter the BJP. Palivela is the native village of Rajender's wife. Quick police intervention helped in controlling the situation.

Rajender said that TRS was resorting to violence fearing defeat in the byelections. He exuded confidence that BJP will win the byelections.

Meanwhile, TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao participated in the road shows. KTR appealed to TRS workers to maintain restraint. He alleged that BJP was trying to instigate and create a law and order problem.

Meanwhile, the police tightened vigil in the constituency amidst allegations that both the major parties TRS and BJP would resort to distribution of money and liquor in the next 36 hours.

The Election Commission has posted teams of Income Tax, GST, besides two expenditure observers to check violations of the model code.