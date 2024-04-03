Vishweshwar highlights list of Central schemes to people

Hyderabad: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP MP candidate from Chevella, continued his Praja Ashirvada Yatra in Tandur Mandal on Tuesday. After seeking blessings at Malkapur Yellamma temple, he addressed people.

During his yatra, Reddy highlighted PM Modi’s focus on each State and how the Central govt schemes have defined the true meaning of federalism. Launching attack on the past and existing governments in Telangana, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said, “The previous governments have stopped Central government schemes from reaching the rural areas for their political gain. While PM Modi’s effort has been to empower each State, the selfishness of Telangana CMs has led the State into debt. Congress’ free bus service is a cruel joke on the people of Telangana. Without giving bus facilities to the villages of Parigi and Tandur, they are announcing free bus schemes.”

Talking about the impact of Modi government, he said people only believe Modi’s guarantee. Modi government has ensured that the schemes reach the true beneficiaries in a transparent manner. He highlighted Modi government’s vision to give equal income support to all communities. Calling out the lies of BRS, he said KCR’s Rythu Bandhu only benefited the landlords, while Modi’s schemes have truly helped the farmers.

Talking on the divisive politics of political parties, Vishweshwar Reddy said, “Unlike Congress or BRS party, PM Modi’s principle is to unite all communities. Congress has played politics based on communal and religious divide. But under BJP govt’s schemes, the minorities have benefited.” Promising development, he added that as BJP candidate he will ensure that the Modi government schemes reach the rural areas of Chevella.