Vote judicially to decide PM to make India developed: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has asked people to make their choice judicially while voting on May 13, which decides who should lead the country’s safety, security, development, prosperity and future of children.

Speaking during election campaign in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday, he asked people to decide who should become PM in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections with their vote.

Reddy said the elections decide who should be the PM to keep the country safe and secure and develop it to be prosperous for future generations. Highlight indispensable role of PM Narendra Modi in country's progress, he listed various Centre’s initiatives--free Covid vaccines, free distribution of rice, LPG cylinders, Ayushman Bharat health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

He said efforts are being made to extend free medical care without any financial burden on people. ‘The Centre has extended Rs 20 lakh loans to the Self-Help Groups to start industries. The Swachha Bharat Abhiyan and Beti Bachao Beti Pado are among the series of initiatives being taken up by the government for welfare of the poor’.

Reddy alleged that communal clashes and bomb blasts were a routine during the Congress regime, but they have become a thing of the past after Modi came to power. He said country’s development could not be imagined without Modi as it witnessed progress in multiple sectors. The minister asked everyone to utilise their voting rights and bless him in bringing the party to power at the Centre.