Voting: A Citizen's Duty to Shape the Nation's Future

Gadwal: Emphasizing the importance of voting in shaping the nation's future, District Collector B.M. Santosh urged all eligible citizens to register as voters and utilize their right to vote responsibly.

On Saturday, marking the 15th National Voters' Day, the District Collector flagged off a voter awareness rally from IDOC Complex to Krishnaveni Chowk. The rally, attended by officials and students, highlighted the significance of voting with slogans such as "Our Vote – Our Right" and "Vote is Your Voice," raising awareness about the importance of participation in elections.

Addressing the gathering, the District Collector encouraged everyone above 18 years of age to register as voters and participate in the electoral process. "Voting is not just a citizen's right but a powerful weapon to shape the nation's future. If you want your voice to reach the government and contribute to policymaking, voting is essential," he said.

Highlighting the importance of instilling awareness among students as future citizens, the rally aimed to educate them on the value of voting. The Collector reiterated that registering as a voter and casting a vote are fundamental responsibilities of every citizen.

He added that the government is now allowing individuals aged 17 and above to pre-register as voters, providing an opportunity to ensure everyone is included in the electoral process. Citizens can register online or through Booth Level Officers, who are facilitating the process by visiting households.

The Collector also mentioned that the government is making special arrangements to ensure voting accessibility in remote areas, islands, and other difficult-to-reach locations. He noted the government's efforts in villages like Gurram Gadda, where boats are being used to reach voters. Despite these efforts, urban areas still lag in voter turnout, whereas rural areas have better participation rates. He urged urban residents to register and cast their votes, emphasizing that voting is a basic duty of every citizen.

"Wherever you are during elections, make it a point to cast your vote. By exercising your voting rights, you can contribute to shaping the nation's future," he said, encouraging all citizens to register, spread awareness, and participate in the democratic process.

Following the Collector's speech, all participants in the rally took the Voter's Oath, pledging to exercise their right to vote responsibly.

Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao, RDO Srinivas Rao, BC Welfare and SVEEP Nodal Officer Ramesh Babu, SC Welfare Officer Saroj, officials from various departments, staff members, and students actively participated in the event.