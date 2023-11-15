Wanaparthy: Agri Minister highlights progress

Wanaparthy: In an election campaign held in Jayanna Tirumalapuram village on Tuesday, State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, expressed his delight at the remarkable transformation witnessed in the region.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA candidate emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing concerns faced by the community. He highlighted the successful repair of the Tirumalapuram to Wanaparthy road, undertaken at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, facilitating easier access for farmers to reach their fields.

Niranjan Reddy proudly stated, “If brought to my attention, all necessary work has been completed.” He further revealed that out of the 216 Tandalu villages in the Wanaparthy constituency, 215 now have access to irrigation water.

Additionally, Jayanna Tirumalapuram village saw the installation of 5 mini lifts to support cultivation in high fields. The campaign event saw the participation of notable figures, including ZPTC Manda Bhargavi Koteshwar Reddy, MPP Chandra Tirupatiaiah, Shepherds Association President Chandrayaiah, former MPP Janaki Ram Reddy, Tirupati Reddy, Sarpanchulu Raju, Balaraju, and others.