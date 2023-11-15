Live
- RBI directs Bajaj Finance to stop sanction, disbursal of loans under two lending products
- Akali Dal slams Punjab government for closing grain markets amidst paddy procurement
- Challans of BS-III vehicles increased to 34% from previous day, says Delhi Traffic Police
- Comm min expects to issue 20,000 status holder certificates to exporters this year: DGFT
- Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Takes Aim At PM Modi's 'Perpetual Pain' During Madhya Pradesh Rally
- T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy
- Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1 pc as investors cheer softer US inflation number
- Would Ram temple have been built under Congress rule, Adityanath asks during MP campaign
- Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom
Just In
Wanaparthy: Agri Minister highlights progress
In an election campaign held in Jayanna Tirumalapuram village on Tuesday, State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, expressed his delight at the remarkable transformation witnessed in the region.
Wanaparthy: In an election campaign held in Jayanna Tirumalapuram village on Tuesday, State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, expressed his delight at the remarkable transformation witnessed in the region.
Addressing the gathering, the MLA candidate emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing concerns faced by the community. He highlighted the successful repair of the Tirumalapuram to Wanaparthy road, undertaken at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, facilitating easier access for farmers to reach their fields.
Niranjan Reddy proudly stated, “If brought to my attention, all necessary work has been completed.” He further revealed that out of the 216 Tandalu villages in the Wanaparthy constituency, 215 now have access to irrigation water.
Additionally, Jayanna Tirumalapuram village saw the installation of 5 mini lifts to support cultivation in high fields. The campaign event saw the participation of notable figures, including ZPTC Manda Bhargavi Koteshwar Reddy, MPP Chandra Tirupatiaiah, Shepherds Association President Chandrayaiah, former MPP Janaki Ram Reddy, Tirupati Reddy, Sarpanchulu Raju, Balaraju, and others.