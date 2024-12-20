Wanaparthy: APM suspended for failing to meet loan targets

Wanaparthy: Additional collector (local bodies) Sanchit Gangwar on Thursday directly suspended Panagal Mandal APM for failing to meet the loan targets on time and issued show-cause notices to Gopalpet Mandal APM. He instructed the LDM to resolve any issues arising with banks in the process of loan approval.

At a review meeting with APMs and CCs regarding the bank loan targets for women’s groups, he emphasised the need to achieve the targets under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme through SERP, aimed at economic development of women.

He directed that the targets of bank loans being imple-mented through SERP for self-help women’s groups be achieved on time. He instructed that 90% of the loan targets must be achieved by December 31 and suggested identifying women who are not part of any SHGs and forming new groups with them.