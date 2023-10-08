Wanaparthy: Congress protests insult to Rahul Gandhi

Wanaparthy : A protest programme was organised here on Saturday under the auspices of Wanaparthy town wing of Congress party under the leadership of its president Cheerla Chander.

A rally was taken out from the town Congress party office to Rajiv Gandhi Square in the town, protesting against the BJP for its provocative post insulting Rahul Gandhi.

Cheerla Chander deplored that making a poster of Rahul Gandhi as Ravanasura and putting it on the official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party was an evil act. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to Rahul Gandhi publicly unconditionally, and ask BJP leaders to pull down the post on its social media immediately. He said the ranks of the Congress were protesting in the Gandhian way all over the country. He said the life of common man had become hard under the BJP-led NDA rule. Prime Minister Modi was selling away government assets.

Kadire Ramulu, district minority wing president Sammad Mia, Wanaparthy assembly social media coordinator D Venkatesh, ST cell town president Ellaiah, Councilor Sumitra Yadagiri and others took part in the protest.