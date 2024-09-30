Wanaparthy district received 297 complaints from Chief Minister Prajavani

Wanaparthy District: Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar has directed to resolve district public complaints as well as public complaints from the Chief Minister's office as soon as possible.

Prajavani along with Additional Collector Revenue m .Nagesh received the complaints on Monday morning.

Speaking on this occasion, he directed the people of the district to resolve the complaints made by the Chief Minister on public radio by October 3. Chief Minister Prajawani informed that till now 297 complaints related to the respective departments have been received by the district and 114 complaints have been resolved till now and 183 complaints are pending in the respective departments.

Most of them are pending in the revenue department and they are advised to resolve them quickly. The Chief Minister not only addressed the applications received through public radio but also suggested that the complete details of the complainant should be submitted along with the resolution of the problem and the sentiments and response of the complainant.



Similarly, the complaints of the district public broadcaster were also ordered to be resolved from time to time and uploaded online.

A total of 55 complaints were received today.

Tahsildars, MPDOs and others participated through web conference from district officials and mandals.