Wanaparthy: Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurates lift motors of Khan Lake

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Sunday formally inaugurated lift motors to lift water from Jurala canal and fill Khan Lake near Peddagudem village in Wanaparthy mandal.



The Minister said that he had promised the people of Wanaparthy that he would not rest until Krishna river water reaches Wanaparthy headquarters and finally achieved the dream of irrigating the parched lands of poor farmers in the district after six years of hard work.

Stating that Wanaparthy mandal headquarters, which is situated in a higher altitude, was not getting the Krishna waters and the farmers having agriculture lands of more than 1,500 acres under Khan lake ayacut were reeling under constant drought, he said that however he succeeded in fulfilling his promise to the people. The lift motors were arranged at a cost of Rs 79 lakh, he added. The Minister urged the farmers apart from cultivating regular crops, to follow certain innovative crops, which will help them gain better profits.