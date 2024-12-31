Wanaparthy: Rs 1.63 cr approved for sub-station

Wanaparthy: The government has issued orders under GO 345 approving Rs 1.63 crore for the construction of the Karne Tanda Lift Irrigation sub-station. Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy expressed gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy and Power Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, for their support.

The approval for the sub-station came in response to a proposal submitted by the MLA. Acting on his request, the CM and Dy CM approved funding and issued orders accordingly.

The legislator stated on Monday that the sub-station would enable initiation of the Karne Tanda lift irrigation project. This would provide irrigation water to 4,400 acres across six tandas (hamlets), including Jangamayapalli, Dothikunta, Karne, Shapur, Mamidamada and Lattupalli, located in Khillaghanpur.

He expressed special gratitude to district in-charge ministers Damodar Rajanarsimha and Jupally Krishna Rao and MP Dr Mallu Ravi for their efforts in securing the funds.