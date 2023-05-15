Warangal: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao calls for religious tolerance

Warangal : Respect for religious diversity is an essential element of any peaceful society, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The minister who took part in the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Thorrur on Sunday said that religious freedom is a universal human right that people need to uphold.

Valmiki Maharshi wrote Ramayana in Valmidi. Bammera is the home of Saint Poet Pothana who authored Bhagavatham, and Palakurthi is the place where noted poet Somanatha was born, Errabelli said, referring to the historical significance of Palakurthi constituency, which he represents.

Errabelli said that Indians value religious tolerance, though they also live religiously segregated lives. He urged people to continue their brotherliness with other religions. The Shobha Yatra was organised by Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hdu Parishad and Hanuman Temple committee.

In another development, the minister extended financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to G Siva Teja who was selected for international karate competitions to be held in Thailand. Siva Teja hails from Venkatapuram village under Thorrur mandal.