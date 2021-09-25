Water projects between AP, Telangana to be placed under river management boards: CM KCR

Integrated water projects of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should be placed under the river management boards. The boards should take up the works after confirming the water shares between the two states, urged the Chief Minister in a meeting with Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday met the union minister in New Delhi. He discussed about various issues pertaining to the release of gazette notification, inter-state water disputes. The CM also submitted a letter on various water projects in the state. He also appealed to the union minister to postpone the implementation of gazette notification.

He also pursued pending issues pertaining to Telangana particularly concerns of the government certain norms in the gazette notification to bring all the water project under the river management boards





Hon'ble CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao called on Hon'ble Union Minister for Jal Shakti Sri @gssjodhpur Ji in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/HFPu2pCZ4A — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 25, 2021



