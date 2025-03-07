Water supply to be disrupted for 24 hours

Mahabubnagar: Water supply will be suspended for 24 hours from 6:00 am on March 8 due to repair work on the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline near Devarakadra Arch on the Manyamkonda to Marikal route. Officials stated that there is a leakage in the pipeline, and to fix it, the damaged pipes will be replaced with new ones. This repair work requires a complete halt in the water supply for the entire duration.

The disruption will affect water supply from the Manyamkonda Water Purification Center to several areas. The supply will be completely stopped in Devarakadra, Narayanpet, and Makthal Assembly constituencies. Mandals such as Devarakadra, Narva, Marikal, Utkoor, Narayanpet, and Damargidda will face a total shutdown of water supply. Parts of Kaukuntla, Chinnachintakunta, Makthal, and Danwada mandals will also experience water shortages. Makthal and Narayanpet municipalities will have no water supply during this period. In total, 245 villages and two municipalities will be affected.

Authorities have requested residents to make necessary arrangements in advance and cooperate during the repair work. “We will complete the pipeline repairs as early as possible and restore the water supply to the people. However, in the next 24 hours the people of Mahabubnagar are urged to make alternative arrangements and cooperate with the authorities,” informed P Venkat Reddy, Executive Engineer, Mission Bhagiratha Grid Division, Mahabubnagar.