Bomb threat emails put courts in Barmer, Nagaur on high alert

Court premises in Rajasthan’s Barmer and Nagaur districts were put on high alert after bomb threat emails were received on Monday. Police immediately evacuated the court complexes and launched intensive searches with bomb disposal and dog squads. Officials said the threatening emails received at both locations contained identical content.

The email reportedly mentioned terrorist Ajmal Kasab and warned of a possible blast before 1 PM. It read: “I don't know the exact time of the blast, probably before 1 PM. Don't take any chances. This is not a fake threat. Some bombs were dropped by drones. The exact location is unknown, but check the rooftops.”

A threatening email sent to the District Judge’s official email address triggered panic at the Barmer court premises on Monday morning. Acting swiftly, police evacuated the complex and launched a search operation.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena reached the spot with senior officials, while dog squads and bomb disposal teams were deployed to thoroughly scan the premises.

Security was tightened in and around the court complex as a precautionary measure. Police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the email and identify the sender.

Cyber experts are also assisting in the probe. Notably, the Barmer Collectorate had also received a bomb threat earlier on December 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Merta District Judge (DJ) Court premises in Nagaur district were evacuated after a similar threatening email was received late Sunday night. According to officials, the email reached the court at around 10:20 PM.

Following the alert, bomb disposal squads and police teams rushed to the site and carried out a thorough inspection of the premises.

Intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), have also begun probing the threat. The court complex was temporarily sealed and security in the surrounding area was significantly strengthened. Officials said this is the second bomb threat received in the district within a week. Police in both districts have issued a high alert and strengthened security arrangements at the court complexes.

Dog squads, bomb disposal teams and additional police personnel have been deployed, while surveillance in surrounding areas has been intensified.

Officials said all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of court staff, lawyers and visitors.