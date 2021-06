Weather report in Telangana: Heavy rain forecast for two days

Weather report in Telangana: Heavy rain is forecast on June 3 at isolated places in the districts of Jayshankar-Bhupalpally, Mulug, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Urban and Rural).

The IMD bulletin warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph very likely to lash during the day and also on June 4 all Telangana districts.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur on June 4 at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Karimnahar, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts.

According to the bulletin, on June 5 thunderstorms with lightning are forecast in Adilabad, Kumrambheem, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayshankar-Bhupalpally, Mulug, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahbubad districts. On June 6 thunderstorms, with lightning, are very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayshankar-Bhupallly, Mulug, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Urban & Rural), Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts.