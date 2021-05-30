Weather report: Southwest Monsoon to delay by three days, Telangana to receive rains

Weather report in Telangana: The Indian Meteorological Department said that the southwest monsoon is very close to Kerala-Tamil Nadu. The northern limit of the monsoon currently appears to be close to the coast of the Comorin Sea.

The meteorological centre said it could reach anytime in another 24 hours. However, the department has recently made some changes to its statement. IMD has clarified that the monsoon is likely to enter Kerala by June 3 as per the changes made. Today, the surface trough is 1.5 km above sea level from eastern Madhya Pradesh to Vidarbha via Chhattisgarh. Apart from this, the surface period is 5.8 km to 7.6 km above sea level in Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas.

They said light to moderate rains would fall for three days in many parts of Telangana during the next three days. They also warned of thunder, lightning and strong winds.



South-westerly winds have been blowing for the past several days. The monsoon reached Kerala after combining several parameters of rain, wind and radiation.

