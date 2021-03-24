Weeklong AICTE training begins; experts dwell upon IoT

Warangal: The main objective of the 'IoT simulation by Fog Computing and Edge Computing using Open-Source Tools' is to provide the advance training to the professors, academicians and researchers in IoT-based networks, said Dr Asoke K Talukder, of NITK Surathkal.

Speaking at the weeklong AICTE-Sponsored Short Term Training Programme (STTP) Phase-2 here on Monday, he said that cloud, fog, and mist computing increase accuracy in the research tools and technologies so that they are able to implement the network scenarios with the integrity based environment and also to integrate the advance networks in research and development activities in the higher education.

Fog Computing enables the users to access the services and objects without dependency on the Internet. It allows digitalisation with latest technologies in an easy way, he added. Prof K Ashoka Reddy, Principal, KITS Warangal, said that the contents of this programme included the introduction to IoT and Cloud computing concepts, IoT architecture and Core IoT Modules, understanding use of Arduino & RaspberryPi in IoT, Cloud-Based IoT & IoT Communication Protocols (HTTP, UPnP, CoAP, MQTT, XMPP), Future Opportunistic Fog/Edge Computational Models and their limitations and research.

As many as 120 participants from including NIT Raipur and NIT-Warangal were present. Prof V Shankar, Head CSE, KITS Warangal, Prof P Niranjan Reddy, Co-ordinator, KITS Warangal, Dr V Chandra Shekhar Rao, Co-Coordinator, organising members B Hanmanthu, Syed Abdul Moeed, D Naveen Kumar, Dr K Srinivas, NC Santosh and associate professor of chemistry and PRO Dr Prabhakar Chary were among others present.