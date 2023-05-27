Weekly special trains between Secunderabad, Danapur

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run weekly special train between Secunderabad and Danapur.

Train no -07219 will depart from Secunderabad at 10 am and arrive at Danapur at 8.50 pm. The dates of journey are June 6,13,20 and 27,train no-07220 will depart from Danapur at 9.50 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 4.40 am. The train will ply on June 5, 12, 19 and 26.

These trains will halt at Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bellampalli, SirpurKaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, PrayagrajChheoki, Buxar and Ara in both directions and will consist of 1st AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second-Class coaches.