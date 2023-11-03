Live
Welfare of Dalit and tribals possible only with Congress: Sanathnagar candidate Kota Neelima
SANATHNAGAR: The MLA candidate of Sanathnagar Constituency Dr. Kota Neelima emphasized that the welfare of Dalit tribals can only be achieved through the Congress Party. During a house-to-house campaign in Bapunagar Basti of Ameerpet Division, Dr. Kota Neelima highlighted the neglect faced by local leaders in addressing the issues of the residents.
She criticized the government for its failure to solve the problems faced by the tribal people in the area. Dr. Kota Neelima expressed hope that the six guarantees promised by the Congress party would bring significant changes to the lives of the Dalit tribes.
