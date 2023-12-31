Why Cong govt silent on CBI probe into KLIP scam: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP MP K Laxman questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s silence on his earlier demands for a CBI probe into the corruption allegations in the Kalesaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) under BRS government.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said that KLIP was not a boon but a heavy burden on the State.

‘Who is responsible for the sagging of pillars in the Medigadda project, bending of the barrage, cracks in the pillars, seepage developing in the Annaram barrage, and project design defect,” he asked.

Terming the future of the project uncertain and maintaining it would be a huge burden on the state exchequer, Laxman alleged that the shortcomings that came to light in the Annaram and Medigadda expose the corruption was swept under the carpet by the earlier BRS government, fearing it had to explain misuse of public money, and its commission and omissions.

The BJP MP recalled how the State government had dodged the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), and answered only 11 out of 23 points it had sought from the State Irrigation department. The NDSA zeroed in on four reasons for the problems with the piers of the Medigadda project.

The NDSA pointed out that failures in planning, design, quality control, operation and maintenance led to the erosion of sand under the foundation of the barrage, weakening the pier support, failure of the cut-off wall secant files at the top due to low foundation material strength, capacity, and barrage load problematic.

It was also found during the inspection of the NDSA that the design and construction were not as planned, and several provisions of the Dam Safety Act (DSA) were violated during the construction. But, the BRS government projected KLIP as an engineering marvel and BRS chief and the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was projected as “a super engineer and KCR mean “Kaleswaram Chandrasekhara Rao,” he said.

As PCC chief, CM Revanth had demanded a CBI probe into KLIP corruption. “Now, he is silent on the demand and the 30-day Congress government is trying to make light of the KLIP failure. Why is the State government failing to act and take action against those responsible for the in the Medigadda barrage Including the negligence of irrigation and other authorities in the construction of KLIP.

The Congress ministers going to the project site to see a powerpoint presentation is like many ministers have gone in a group and brought back a fist of soil from there.

The conduct of the Congress creates apprehensions that both the Congress and BRS are trying to mislead people. It is high time that CM Revanth walk the talk and the State government orders a CBI probe into KLIP’s corruption saga. Failing, people will also hold the Congress guilty, he cautioned.