Why freebies to those who don't deserve?

Linking Aadhaar card with liquor buying points is really an innovative idea to regulate its consumption. It would especially help minor children and lower- and middle-class sections. Money would not be wasted at the cost of distressed families. Not only that, there is another advantage. Broken bottles of liquor in the places can also be regulated by tracking the barcode printed on the bottle and punishing the guilty.

I support the idea in this matter. Because it does good to the poor families. And one more thing is government should assess the economic status of all those who consume liquor and stop freebies to those who don't deserve.

Government money means people money. It can be used for other meaningful things instead of wasting in the form of freebies. Certainly, the idea is great to welcome from all sections of our society.

— KVVS Murthy, Teacher, Bhadrachalam