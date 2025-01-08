Will ACB or ED arrest KTR?

Hyderabad: Will the probe agencies ACB or ED arrest KTR? This was the question that has been making rounds on the news channels and social media following the High Court’s decision to dismiss the criminal petition filed by former MAUD minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

In a quick move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned the BRS working president KT Rama Rao to appear for questioning on January 16. On the other hand, KTR knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court questioning the High Court order. Ahead of that the state government filed a Caveat in the Supreme Court.

By late evening on Tuesday, amidst the fast-paced legal moves and counter moves, KTR at a hurriedly convened press conference pleaded not guilty and said that there was no corruption at all in the cases which the government was wrongly foisting against him. He alleged that it was the Congress government and 'Chitti Naidu' who were deeply involved in corruption and called him a 'Political Broker'. He said it was Chitti Naidu who was caught with money in the note-for-vote case in the past. The cases being foisted against him, KTR said, were an example of political vendetta.

He said he would utilise all legal remedies available to him. He claimed that as a law-abiding citizen, he had gone to the ACB office on Monday, but the ACB went back on questioning him. He said he insisted his advocates were present during the questioning as in the case of Patnam Mahendra Reddy, the ACB gave wrong leaks to the media.

He reiterated that Formula E Race was a great idea and there was no corruption involved in it at any stage. He challenged Revanth Reddy to hold a live discussion at his place on this issue before sending ACB or ED. "Congress is known for 'Destruction, Distraction and Deception',” he added. He called upon his party leaders who came to his house to stand by farmers and fight for their rights and expose the failure of the government regarding Rythu Bharosa and the six guarantees. He advised the media on what news they should focus upon.