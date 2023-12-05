Will be with people: SNR

Wanaparthy: In a press conference held at the BRS party office in Wanaparthy district on Monday, former Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy expressed his views on the recent election results, emphasising that the defeat doesn’t demoralise him.

Reddy acknowledged the disappointment surrounding Chief Minister KCR’s defeat in Kamareddy, stating that it was unexpected. He remarked, “After 10 years, those who had no role in the state’s achievements were seen defeating a good leader.”

Undeterred by the setback, he asserted, “We won’t go anywhere because we have lost. We will stay here, roam around in the villages, and win the local body elections.”

Reflecting on the developmental strides in the Wanaparthyconstituency, Reddy asserted that the work undertaken is crucial for the region’s future, visible to the people. However, he accused opponents of spreading falsehoods during his year in the party.

Looking ahead, Reddy warned that fulfilling promises would reveal the challenges faced by the newly elected officials. He expressed skepticism about the practicality of Congress’s promises.

Highlighting the impact on the agricultural sector, Reddy mentioned the waiver of loans for farmers. He criticised the government for halting the Rythu Bandhu initiative due to elections and urged the completion of the remaining farmer loan waiver. “As per the promise made by the Congress party, Rs 15,000 should be given to 75 lakh farmers,” he said.

As Reddy pledged to review the election results and understand the people’s perspective, he extended gratitude to party members, public representatives, and leaders who contributed to the party’s efforts in the constituency.

The press conference was attended by key figures, including Members of State Cooperative Union Tirumala Mahesh, ZP Chairman Loknath Reddy, Municipality Chairman Gattu Yadav, District Official Spokesperson Vakiti Sridhar, District Training Classes President Purushottam Reddy, Councilors, MPPs of respective mandals, ZPTCs, and other influential leaders.