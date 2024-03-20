Will contest which ever ticket Cong allots: Kancharla Chandrashekar Reddy

Hyderabad: Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, the uncle of the stylish star, Congress leader said that it doesn't matter if he is given Malkajgiri or Bhuvanagiri ticket. Allu Arjun will campaign in his support if necessary. During interaction with media representative, a question on whether Allu Arjun will campaign for him was raised and responding to which Chandrashekar Reddy said “Today all people are looking towards Congress and at the same time his family including Allu Arjun will support him. People want Congress party”. He said that depending on the situation at that time (after giving the ticket), Allu Arjun may come to the campaign. However, people want to vote for the Congress regardless of who comes today.

He said that the mega family was in politics earlier and Pawan Kalyan was leading the party, so when they met, there would be a discussion on politics. He said that politics is necessary for everyone. He said that the film industry is also praising Revanth Reddy's rule.

He said that when he was joining the Congress party, the party leaders had told him that they would give him Malkajgiri ticket, so he had been conducting several programmes there for a few days. He said that he has no objection even if Bhuvanagiri is given. He said that he will contest in Malkajgiri... Bhuvanagiri, whichever ticket he is given. He said that if he is given a Bhuvanagiri ticket, he will have the cooperation of the Komatireddy brothers.

He said that he met Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and MLA Rajagopal Reddy as there was a campaign that Malkajgiri ticket would go to Sunita Mahender Reddy. That is why he expressed hope that Komatireddy brothers and other MLAs would cooperate if Bhuvanagiri ticket is given to him. He expressed confidence that Congress will win 14 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He expressed confidence that he will win whichever constituency is allotted to him.