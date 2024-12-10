Will pack off ‘Congress Thalli’ statue to Gandhi Bhavan: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Monday said that they would send the 'Congress Thalli' statue and Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Secretariat to Gandhi Bhavan on the first day of BRS coming into power and KCR assuming the charge.

Targeting the government for announcing Telangana Thalli ‘AvirbhavaDinam,’ Rama Rao said that it was like the murderers were holding condolence meetings. Cornering the Congress leaders, he said that these bankrupt rulers have shown their poverty-stricken mind and designed a bankrupt and poor woman. “While there is no fool in the world who has changed the mother, the mean fellows in Telangana have changed Telangana Thalli. Was the Bharat Mata or Telugu Thalli changed with the change of guard? We will send the Congress Thalli and the Rajiv Gandhi statue to Gandhi Bhavan on the first day of KCR coming into power,” said KTR.

The party has decided to hold peaceful protests on Tuesday against ‘Congress Thalli’ statue politics by the State government. The BRS leaders would give milk baths and PanchamrutaAbhishekams to the Telangana Thalli statue. Every activist and BRS worker who participated in the “Telangana movement should put Telangana Thalli's picture as their profile picture on their WhatsApp and other social media accounts,” said KTR.

Earlier in the day, the police stopped the BRS MLAs at the Assembly entry point as they tried to enter wearing t-shirts with photos of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Adani with a caption of ‘Revanth Adani Bhai Bhai.’

After paying tributes at the Martyrs Memorial, the BRS MLAs and MLCs registered their protest wearing the t-shirts. The police took the MLAs and MLCs into custody and shifted them to their party office, Telangana Bhavan. The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, demanded that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clear his stance on Revanth and Adani's shady deals. KTR said that after Revanth Reddy came to power, many conspiracies were being hatched to provide undue benefits to Adani, but the Congress party was opposing this same Adani in Delhi. He said that the Congress party was playing tricks as if it was fighting with Adani in Delhi. In Telangana, it is a conspiracy to rob projects and Telangana resources for Adani. “We will expose conspiracies against the interests of Telangana. We will continue to fight on behalf of those who are forcibly grabbing lands and will continue to expose the government on their behalf,” said KTR.

KTR alleged that the Congress party has maintained silence on Revanth Reddy’s deals with Adani, and the reason for that was the money bags that Revanth Reddy was sending to Delhi. He demanded that Congress leaders leave aside hypocrisy and clarify the party's stance on the business deals that Revanth Reddy is doing with Adani.