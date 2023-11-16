Will strive for Software Company in Mulugu: BRS candidate Nagajyoti

BRS MLA candidate from Mulugu Bade Nagajyoti said that she will strive to establish a software company in Mulugu district and work hard to provide employment to students who have studied technical education in this area. She promised that the government will fill only thousands of jobs in the public sector every year and will work hard to bring IT companies in Mulugu district to provide employment to the youth.

Bade Nagajyoti conducted the election campaign in the villages of Fruit Farm, Somala Gadda, Rangapur, Balaji Nagar, Chandri Gudem, Papaipalli, Gandhinagar, Kotagadda, Raghavapatnam, Ippalagadda, Moddulagudem and other villages of Govinda Raopeta Mandal in Mulugu Constituency. Speaking on the occasion, Nagajyoti promised to set up food processing units to provide employment to the youth and women of Mulugu district.

She alleged that Seethakka has not done anything in this area for 20 years and appealed to the voters to defeat the Congress party, which stood as an obstacle to development in Mulugu district and said that the victory of the BRS government is certain in this election. She suggested that the leaders of the Congress party are coming for votes in the name of election guarantees and opined that those who say that electricity is enough for only three hours should be stopped.

Bade Nagajyoti said that she would make efforts to provide full rights to the assigned lands and also provide the non-tribals of the area with land titles. Sambari Samma Rao, in-charge of Govindaraopet mandal elections, senior leaders of the local party and others participated in this program.







