With Congress replacing BRS, nothing will change in Telangana, says PM Modi

Adilabad (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that nothing will change in Telangana with the Congress party coming to power in place of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Alleging that both the parties are one and the same, he said as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) becoming BRS made no difference, the Congress coming to power in place of BRS will also make no difference.

He was addressing a public meeting in this town bordering Maharashtra after launching multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana and other states.

This was PM Modi’s first public meeting in Telangana after the Congress party came to power in December last year.

“People of Telangana have realised that the faces of family-centric parties may be different but their character is same,” he said adding that ‘jhoot and loot’ are their common traits.

PM Modi alleged that BRS during its rule did scams like the Kaleshwaram Project but instead of acting on it, the Congress government is sitting on files.

The Prime Minister said that INDIA bloc leaders who are neck-deep in corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement are getting panicky.

“Since I question their dynasty politics, they have started saying Modi has no family. Tomorrow, they may say that you were never convicted and hence you can’t be in politics,” he said, adding that his life is like an open book.

He claimed that he had left his house in childhood with the dream of living for people of the country. “I decided that I will not have any personal dream and I will work for your dreams,” he said, claiming that people treat him as their own and love him like their family member.

Stating that 140 crore people of the country are his family, Modi said he would continue to strive for them. “That’s why the entire country is today saying I am Modi’s family,” he said amid loud cheers by the crowd.

Referring to the launching of the developmental projects, he said he came to Telangana to celebrate the ongoing festival of development in the country.

He remarked that some people compelled by their habits were linking this to the coming elections. He listed out various development programmes launched by him in various parts of the country during the last 15 days.

“In the last 15 days two IITs, three IIMs and one IIS were inaugurated. Similarly, five AIIMS were inaugurated and the world's largest storage scheme was launched for the farmers,” he said.

The Prime Minister said yesterday (Sunday) for the entire day, he sat down with all the ministers, secretaries, and top officials of the Government of India to elaborately discuss the action plan for the 'Viksit Bharat Nirman’.

He mentioned that 15 lakh people have given their suggestions on Viksit Bharat, over 3.75 lakh stakeholders have connected and about 3,000 meetings have been held on the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister claimed that BJP is committed to the development of the nation and that is why, even the people of Telangana are saying "abki baar, 400 paar”

PM Modi also referred to the contribution of Telangana in construction of Ram temple. “Be it the golden doors of the temple or pillars, Telangana made its contribution and for this the entire country is thanking the people of Telangana,” he said.

He said even after several decades post-Independence, the contribution made by the freedom fighters of Telangana was never given due respect. After 2014, the BJP Government at the Centre gave great importance to the development of Telangana and the honour of the tribal community.

“Could anyone have imagined that a tribal woman would become the President of the country?...Could anyone have imagined that the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda would be celebrated as a national festival,” he said and pointed out that it is the BJP government which formed a separate ministry for the development of tribals.

PM Modi also listed out the steps taken for the welfare of tribals. He said Rs 24,000 crore will be spent on PM Janman Yojana which will benefit tribes which are deprived of development.

He said Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University will be established in Telangana. A national turmeric board will also be established in the state.

Out of seven mega textile parks being set up in the country, one is coming up in Telangana, he added.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture and state BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay, BJP OBC Morcha President K. Laxman, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and other leaders were present on the occasion.