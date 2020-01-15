Woman delivers baby at bus stand in Sircilla

After the staff in Chandurti and Sircilla government hospital denied treatment, the woman gave birth to a baby at the bus stand.

Getting into details, Mounika visited Chandurti government hospital where the staff refused to admit her. She later went to Sircilla hospital and returned to bus stand after the doctors denied admission.

The woman developed labour pains when she reached Vemulawada bus stand and gave birth to a baby. Locals shifted her to a nearby hospital.

The family members of Mounika alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of the doctors.