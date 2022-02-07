Woman with three children jumps into lake in Mahabubabad

A woman with her three children jumped into Jurala canal here at Pebberu of Mahabubabad district on Sunday night. A youngster who noticed the woman's act, jumped into the water and managed to rescue a boy, while the woman and her two children drowned in the lake.



Going into details, the man, identified as Swamy got married to Bhavya 10 years ago and the couple had three children -- Gnaneshwari (5), Varun (3), Niharika (1). The couple is said to have been quarrelling for some time and an argument escalated between the two on Sunday following which Bhavya along with her three children jumped into the water.



Locals who noticed the incident raised an alarm and a youth jumped into the lake and rescued Varun. The police who also rushed to the spot launched an investigation and deployed expert swimmers to trace the victims.



A case has been registered by the police.