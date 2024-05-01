Women candidates give men a run for their money at hustings

Hyderabad: Women contestants from different parties are giving a big fight to their rival top leaders in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. Six women candidates who are contesting from Congress, BRS and BJP are striving hard to prove their mettle in the elections.

Ever since Congress pitted the influential leader from Rangareddy district P Sunitha Mahendar Reddy against BJP senior leader E Rajendar from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, the poll battle between Congress and BJP drew much political attention. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was the sitting MP, took the election as a prestigious matter and made fast political moves to place Sunitha in the high-stake election. The Congress candidate is not leaving any stone unturned and giving tough fight to the BJP through intensified campaign. She is relying on the implementation of the Congress’ promise of ‘Six guarantees’ to garner people’s support in the segment.

Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha is creating a political sensation through her witty comments and political rhetoric against her rival, sitting MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. The BJP candidate is seeking to attract women voters by explaining about her service done for the people in the Old City. The MIM leader is taking extra care to ensure his victory following reports that the BJP candidate would make a big impact in the election.

BJP candidate from Mahbubnagar DK Aruna is giving jitters to the Chief Minister, who has already taken many crucial decisions to defeat the BJP candidate. Congress candidate CH Vamshi Chand Reddy has been struggling to beat Aruna’s popularity in some assembly segments in the purview of the parliamentary constituency. Leaders said that the fight between Congress and BJP was tough and the victory margin would be small, whoever wins the election.

BRS sitting MP Kavitha Maloth is also trying hard to retain the Mahbubabad constituency by defeating the Congress candidate P Balaram who was the Union Minister in the UPA-2 government. Kavitha enjoys support of the entire BRS cadre in the Lok Sabha segment and she is succeeding in countering the Congress poaching tactics so far.

Warangal Congress candidate K Kavya, daughter of senior most leader K Srihari, gave a big surprise to BJP and BRS by getting the party ticket. One of the strong leaders from Warangal district A Ramesh is contesting from BJP and the BRS has fielded Sudhir Kumar. Kavya is considered as a strong candidate and her political speeches are drawing the voters’ attention. She would give a tough fight to the two rivals in the elections and her victory is not ruled out in the triangular contest.

Adilabad Congress candidate Atram Suguna is eyeing to win the seat from the BJP which had won in the last elections. BRS candidate Atram Sakku and BJP nominee Godam Nagesh, who are in the fray, are the seniormost leaders from the segment. Suguna made her own mark in a short time and is moving fast to win the voters' hearts with the strong support of the Congress cadre in every village.