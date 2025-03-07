Women police assigned special duties

Khanapur: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, special duties were assigned to women police in Khanapur, Kadam, Pembi and Dasturabad mandals in Nirmal district on Thursday.

Women police were assigned duties in patrol car maintenance, blue court maintenance, vehicle inspection, road safety measures, 100 dial calls and other duties. They were directly given training in how they should perform those duties.

Women police officers are being trained so that they could be aware of how to respond if victims complain over the phone to dial 100 and how to immediately reach the victims’ location and respond. They are encouraged to perform their duties on par with male police officers.

CI Saida Rao said that one day a week, emergency duty will be assigned to patrol car duty only as per the orders of the SP.