Women Safety Wing launches pilot project on gender sensitisation

Hyderabad: The Women Safety Wing of the Telangana Police Department to train 1,036 students of Zilla Parishad High Schools under the pilot project aimed at gender sensitisation in schools. The project is to tackle the growing concerns of gender inequality, crimes against women and gender-based violence.

The initiative emphasises the importance of crime prevention through awareness and education. On Monday at the launch event, Shikha Goel, Director General of the Women Safety Wing, unveiled the posters for the ‘Gender Sensitisation Pilot Training Programme’ and stated that the programme will train 1,036 students of 8th and 9th classes from three selected schools, ZPHS Uppal, ZPHS Nagole, and ZPHS Ramanthapur, with a focus on critical topics such as gender equality, gender-based violence, and healthy gender relationships.

Shikha Goel shared her vision that personality development goes beyond academic growth. She stressed that it is essential for students to learn about healthy interpersonal relationships and human values as part of their overall development. She noted that adolescence is a time when students have many questions about their physical, physiological and mental state and attitude changes, and addressing biases and prejudices early can shape them into responsible individuals.

The Women Safety Wing team explained the impact of societal norms, cultures, and stereotypes on children’s perceptions of gender roles, highlighting the importance of teaching both boys and girls. The right perceptions of gender roles and responsibilities are crucial, and shaping these perceptions is key to creating a safer and more inclusive society. The programme, aimed at creating a respectful and inclusive environment, provides students with an invaluable opportunity to learn life skills that will serve them throughout their lives.