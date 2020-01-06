Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Yadadri-Bhongir: Our aim is to unseat KCR, says Komati Rajgopal Reddy

Yadadri-Bhongir: Our aim is to unseat KCR, says Komati Rajgopal Reddy
Highlights

Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy stated that Komatireddy brothers main aim was to unseat K Chandrashekar Rao from the Chief Minister’s chair.

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy stated that Komatireddy brothers main aim was to unseat K Chandrashekar Rao from the Chief Minister's chair.

Addressing the media at the party office in Choutuppal on Monday, he said a dictator (KCR) has been ruling the State and added that none of the Ministers in KCR's cabinet exercise their own power. The Chief Minister has been denying me an appointment for the last one year, said Rajgopal Reddy.

"Even though the TRS invited me and my brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy during the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections into the party, they simply rejected calling us as loyalists of Congress party," he added.

Rajgopal Reddy exuded confidence that Congress party with the blessings of people of the State will win the municipal elections. Congress party local workers attended the press meet.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top