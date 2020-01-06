Yadadri-Bhongir: Our aim is to unseat KCR, says Komati Rajgopal Reddy

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy stated that Komatireddy brothers main aim was to unseat K Chandrashekar Rao from the Chief Minister's chair.



Addressing the media at the party office in Choutuppal on Monday, he said a dictator (KCR) has been ruling the State and added that none of the Ministers in KCR's cabinet exercise their own power. The Chief Minister has been denying me an appointment for the last one year, said Rajgopal Reddy.

"Even though the TRS invited me and my brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy during the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections into the party, they simply rejected calling us as loyalists of Congress party," he added.

Rajgopal Reddy exuded confidence that Congress party with the blessings of people of the State will win the municipal elections. Congress party local workers attended the press meet.