Yadadri temple trust discloses financial report

Yadadri : The management of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple shared the financial report for the fiscal year 2023-24, as announced by Temple Executive Officer Bhaskar Rao on Monday.

The temple’s annual income stood at Rs 224,25,87,229.39, with expenditures totaling Rs 214,55,85,249. The actual income recorded was Rs 151,00,40,535.23, while actual expenditures were Rs 119,53,76,018. Key sources of income included Rs 2,74,52,489 from cottages, Rs. 32,26,06,456.23 from hundis, Rs. 5,61,84,600 from Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham, and Rs. 15,21,650 from Sheegra Darshan at Patagutta Temple.

Major expenses comprised Rs. 35,83,58,737 for staff salaries and pensions, Rs. 26,96,02,686 for fruits used in Prasadam, Rs. 20,72,23,358 for taxes, and Rs 20 crores towards a new FDR under the Pension Fund for 2023-24.

