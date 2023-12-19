Year end celebrations. City police imposes restrictions on pubs and public

Hyderabad: To maintain public order, Hyderabad police have imposed several restrictions on party-goers celebrating the New Year and also bars, pubs and clubs on December 31.

City Commissioner of Police K Srinivas Reddy issued the following guidelines to the managements of 3 Star & above Hotels, Clubs and Bars and Restaurants/Pubs with regard to New Year celebrations on the last day of this year. The managements, who are going to conduct events/programmes upto 1.00 AM (midnight) should apply for grant of permission to the undersigned well in advance i.e. at least (10) days before.

It is mandatory that the organizers should install CCTV Cameras with recording facilities at all the entry & exit points of establishment. CCTV Cameras will also be installed with recording facilities at parking places. The organizers & management should provide adequate security guards for traffic Management and security/ access to their establishment.

People are warned that their driving License will be suspended for 3 months and above or permanently if they are caught drunk and drive in night. Minors are not permitted to drive the vehicle and owners will be held responsible. Silencers of two wheelers should not be removed and noise pollution should be avoided. Customers are also informed that driving their vehicles in Over Speed, dangerous driving and racing in public places will also be punishable under sections 183, 184 of M.V.Act.

The city police commissioner asked the pub and bar management for the decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words to be ensured by organizers. There should not be any obscenity and nudity in any of the performances. Sound levels to be maintained at equal or less than 45 decibels. The organizers are warned not to allow any firearms at the venue of the event. The organizers should ensure that passes/tickets/coupons should not be granted in excess to the capacity as this may lead to law & order problems.

No minors should be permitted in programs organized for couples and in Pubs and Bars.

Organizers of programs are strictly warned that no person should be allowed to use drugs or Narcotics and Psychotropic substances and if the management fails to prevent the same it would lead to culpability of management and action will be taken as per law. Organizers should pay special attention to parking areas & other places where drugs are clandestinely sold. The Organizers should appoint an adequate number of security guards for taking care of systematic parking inside premises as well as to regulate Traffic in front of the entry and exit gates.

13. The pubs should not serve liquor beyond the hours permitted by the Excise Department. It is the responsibility of the Management of Pubs/Bars to make necessary arrangements to provide Drivers/Cabs to customers who are in a drunken state to reach their destinations safely. There should not be any display or use of fireworks.

Instructions of the District Fire Officer/Regional Fire Officer should be complied with.