Young Entrepreneurs conference held

Rangareddy: A conference of Young Entrepreneurs was organised at TKR College of Engineering under the auspices of T-Hub on Wednesday. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dr Tegala Anita Harinath Reddy was the chief guest at the event.

On this occasion, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dr Tegala Anita Harinath Reddy said that Telangana is a State that is providing employment opportunities to the youth as many multi-national companies have invested in Telangana under the leadership of IT Minister KTR. The youth were asked to become entrepreneurs and create employment opportunities for their fellow youth.

TKR Engineering College Secretary Harinath Reddy, Principals Ravi Shankar, Murali Krishna, Hari Prasad T Hub Senior Manager Dhriti, Telangana Academy Ranga Reddy Relationship Manager District Sravani and young entrepreneurs participated in the event.